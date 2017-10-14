Play

Chiefs' Marcus Kemp: Joins Chiefs

Kemp was promoted to the Chiefs' 53-man roster Saturday.

Kemp has resided on the Chiefs practice squad since being cut at the end of training camp, and takes the roster spot of receiver Chris Conley (Achilles), who was placed on injured reserve. The 22-year-old will likely serve as a depth receiver and special teams player initially, but could potentially earn sporadic offensive opportunities.

