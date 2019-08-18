Kemp won't return to Saturday's preseason game at Pittsburgh due to a knee injury, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Despite the impending threat of a big hit over the middle from a Steelers defender, Kemp hauled in a 27-yarder before getting crunched and immediately went to the sideline. He's in contention for one of the final spots on the Chiefs' wide receiver depth chart, so an injury at the midpoint of exhibition season doesn't help his cause.

