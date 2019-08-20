Chiefs' Marcus Kemp: Placed on IR
The Chiefs officially placed Kemp (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
Kemp suffered a torn ACL and MCL at practice over the weekend, so this move was just a matter of time. The 24-year-old pass catcher was suited up for all 16 games in Kansas City last year, but was considered a fringe-roster player heading into 2019. He will now be forced to focus on his recovery.
