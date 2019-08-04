Kemp continues to have a strong camp for the Chiefs, Matt Derrick ofChiefs Digest reports.

Kemp would likely require an outbreak of injuries or illnesses for Kemp to find himself in a fantasy-relevant spot, but even making the roster for a high-powered Chiefs offense could eventually pay dividends. He still has a number of wideouts to beat out, but Kemp has positioned himself well again early on.

