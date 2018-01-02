Kemp was added from the practice squad to the 53-man roster Tuesday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Kemp will provide the Chiefs with some depth at the wide receiver position during the postseason following the news that De'Anthony Thomas (lower leg) has hit injured reserve. However, his role will likely be limited to special teams barring multiple injuries at the position.

