Although Kemp appeared in all 16 regular season games for the Chiefs in 2018, nearly all of his work came on special teams.

Kemp hauled in just one pass for seven yards on two targets throughout the campaign and he played more than three offensive snaps in a game just twice all season. The second-year wideout did take the field on special teams to the tune of 299 snaps, but he's far from a lock to be on the Chiefs' 53-man roster next season despite being an exclusive rights free agent.