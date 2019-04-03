Kemp has signed his tender with the Chiefs, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Kemp was active for all 16 regular-season games in 2018, logging 36 snaps on offense and 299 on special teams. He might have a shot at the No. 4 wide receiver job after the Chiefs lost Chris Conley earlier this offseason, but it's more likely Kemp sticks in his familiar role on special teams.