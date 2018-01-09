Chiefs' Marcus Peters: Finishes 2017 on strong note
Peters made four tackles (all solo) and intercepted a pass during Saturday's Wild Card matchup with the Titans. He finished the 2017 regular season having racked five interceptions, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 46 tackles (42 solo).
It's unsurprising that Peters' regular-season numbers dipped slightly this season with teams continuing to look the opposite direction. Still, the ball-hawking corner has picked off a total of 19 passes in his first three seasons in the league and his 2017 campaign was shortened two games, one by suspension and one for rest in Week 17. He remains on his rookie deal with the Chiefs through next season and has a club option north of $9 million available in 2019, but it wouldn't be surprising if Kansas City extends the star cornerback before then.
