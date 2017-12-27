Chiefs' Marcus Peters: Forces and recovers fumble Sunday

Peters posted two solo tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery Sunday against the Broncos.

Peters played all 57 defensive snaps Sunday, but it was the fifth time this season he notched just two tackles. However, adding the extracurricular stats certainly helped his fantasy value. Peters now has five interceptions and four forced fumbles this campaign, and with a Broncos team that has turned the ball over 31 times in 15 games, he could be in line for another solid outing.