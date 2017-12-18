Chiefs' Marcus Peters: Notches two interceptions
Peters recorded two interceptions and three tackles (all solo) in Saturday's 30-13 win over the Chargers.
Peters was suspended in Week 14 against the Raiders for his actions during the game a week before. He returned with a vengeance in a key divisional matchup against Los Angeles and could have a chance to add to his interception total next week against the turnover-prone Jay Cutler and the Dolphins.
