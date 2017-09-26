Chiefs' Marcus Peters: Records first interception
Peters hauled in his first interception of the season in Sunday's victory over the Chargers to go along with three solo tackles.
Peters has been efficent so far this season, and continued his solid play Sunday. He saw 70-of-73 defensive snaps during the contest. The shut-down corner will look to continue his stellar play against the Redskins in Week 4.
