Chiefs' Marcus Peters: Traded to Rams

The Chiefs agreed to trade Peters to the Rams on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The deal won't officially go through until March 14, while the Chiefs are expected to receive a package of draft picks in return. It's a surprising move for a Kansas City team that could've kept Peters around for two more years on his current rookie deal, especially when considering the 2015 first-rounder has seven more interceptions than any other player in the league since 2015, including the playoffs. For comparison, only Hall-of-Fame safety Ed Reed had more interceptions (22) in his first three seasons than Peters' 21. The newly-signed David Amerson and newly-acquired Kyle Fuller will likely take over as the Chiefs' top cornerbacks in advance of the 2018 season, though it's possible Kansas City could add another talent to the mix.