Chiefs' Marcus Peters: Turns over Broncos twice

Peters notched his third interception and second fumble recovery of the 2017 campaign Monday against the Broncos. He returned the fumble for his first defensive score of the season.

Peters continues to serve as a lockdown corner with a nose for the football, totaling six interceptions a season ago and eight in his 2015 rookie campaign. With the Cowboys expected to be without Ezekiel Elliott next week, that could mean more targets headed the way of Dez Bryant, who Peters will likely be tasked with covering.