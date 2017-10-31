Chiefs' Marcus Peters: Turns over Broncos twice
Peters notched his third interception and second fumble recovery of the 2017 campaign Monday against the Broncos. He returned the fumble for his first defensive score of the season.
Peters continues to serve as a lockdown corner with a nose for the football, totaling six interceptions a season ago and eight in his 2015 rookie campaign. With the Cowboys expected to be without Ezekiel Elliott next week, that could mean more targets headed the way of Dez Bryant, who Peters will likely be tasked with covering.
More News
-
Ajayi rates higher as an Eagle
Saved from a bad offensive line and a coach who grew tired of him in Miami, Jay Ajayi has a...
-
What you missed: Broncos need a change
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Breaking: Zeke suspension back on
A federal judge has ruled against Ezekiel Elliott late Monday night. His suspension will begin...
-
Instant reaction: 49ers land Garoppolo
The 49ers got a potential game changer at quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo. Does it change much...
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...