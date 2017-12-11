Chiefs' Marcus Peters: Will play vs. Chargers
Peters (suspension) will play in Sunday's game against the Chagers, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
The Chiefs suspended Peters for this past Sunday's game against the Raiders as punishment for throwing an official's flag and being ejected in the team's loss to the Jets the week prior. Peters, who has recorded 41 tackles and three picks this season, will be back as the starter without any limitations in Sunday's divisional battle with the Chargers.
