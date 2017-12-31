Chiefs' Marcus Peters: Will rest Sunday

Peters is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos in order to rest, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Peters has been a lock down corner for the Chiefs all season, so the added rest will help ensure he's at full strength for the divisional playoff matchup. Terrance Mitchell will likely see an increase in defensive snaps Sunday.

