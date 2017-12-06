Chiefs' Marcus Peters: Won't play this week
Coach Andy Reid announced that he has suspended Peters for Sunday's game against the Raiders, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
The cornerback presumably drew the discipline for his actions in Week 13's loss to the Jets, in which Peters left the field after thinking that he'd been ejected from the contest after picking up an official's flag and tossing it into the crowd. Through 12 contests, Peters has logged 41 tackles, two forced fumbles and three picks, so those who normally roll with him in IDP formats will need to find a Week 14 replacement for Kansas City's ball-hawk.
More News
-
Chiefs' Marcus Peters: Turns over Broncos twice•
-
Chiefs' Marcus Peters: Records first interception•
-
Chiefs' Marcus Peters: Returns for mandatory minicamp•
-
Chiefs' Marcus Peters: Misses Pro Bowl with minor foot injury•
-
Chiefs' Marcus Peters: Active Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Marcus Peters: Uncertain to play•
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.