Chiefs' Marcus Peters: Won't play this week

Coach Andy Reid announced that he has suspended Peters for Sunday's game against the Raiders, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

The cornerback presumably drew the discipline for his actions in Week 13's loss to the Jets, in which Peters left the field after thinking that he'd been ejected from the contest after picking up an official's flag and tossing it into the crowd. Through 12 contests, Peters has logged 41 tackles, two forced fumbles and three picks, so those who normally roll with him in IDP formats will need to find a Week 14 replacement for Kansas City's ball-hawk.