Valdes-Scantling gathered in two of three targets for 22 yards during Sunday's 21-14 victory against the Dolphins.

Valdes-Scantling hasn't claimed more than three passes in a game yet this season as part of a Chiefs offense that hasn't quite kept pace with Kansas City's high-powered offenses in years past. MVS should continue to see consistent reps, but he's not a priority target in the passing attack and will likely remain a touchdown-dependent fantasy option each week.