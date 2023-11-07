Valdes-Scantling gathered in two of three targets for 22 yards during Sunday's 21-14 victory against the Dolphins.
Valdes-Scantling hasn't claimed more than three passes in a game yet this season as part of a Chiefs offense that hasn't quite kept pace with Kansas City's high-powered offenses in years past. MVS should continue to see consistent reps, but he's not a priority target in the passing attack and will likely remain a touchdown-dependent fantasy option each week.
More News
-
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Kept in check by Broncos•
-
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Best game of season in win•
-
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: One target in Week 6•
-
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Pedestrian line again•
-
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Limited impact in Week 4•
-
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Nabs single pass in Week 3•