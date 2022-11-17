Valdes-Scantling (illness) returned to a limited practice Thursday.
Valdes-Scantling missed Wednesday's practice, so his return to the field Friday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday night against the Chargers. If he upgrades to full participation Friday, Valdes-Scantling could approach the contest minus an injury designation and if so he'd be in line for a key role in Week 11, with JuJu Smith-Schuster iffy due to a concussion and Mecole Hardman (abdomen) having been placed on IR on Thursday.
