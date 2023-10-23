Valdes-Scantling secured three of five targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 31-17 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Valdes-Scantling finished a distant second in receiving yards to Travis Kelce on the afternoon for the Chiefs, but the veteran receiver's tally was his best of the season by far. Valdes-Scantling hadn't topped 48 receiving yards prior to Sunday, and the play that was integral to him eclipsing that mark, his early-second-quarter 46-yard touchdown reception, also served as his first score of the campaign. Despite the encouraging numbers Sunday, MVS remains a highly speculative fantasy option week-to-week due to the Chiefs' propensity for spreading the ball around to an inordinate number of targets.