Valdes-Scantling brought in six of eight targets for 116 yards and a touchdown during the Chiefs' 23-20 win over the Bengals in Sunday's AFC Championship Game.
The talented speedster put together his best yardage total yet as a Chief and produced his second touchdown in as many weeks via a 19-yard scoring grab with 4:15 remaining in the third quarter. His yardage tally also was a team-high figure, and thanks in part to in-game injuries to JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), Mecole Hardman (pelvis) and Kadarius Toney (ankle), Valdes-Scantling's target mark also tied Travis Kelce's for tops on Kansas City. Valdes-Scantling could be headed for another busy day in Super Bowl LVII versus the Eagles in two weeks' time, not only because of his field-stretching capability, but due to the potential absence or limitations of some of his fellow wideouts as well.
More News
-
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Light tally to close regular season•
-
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Inefficient with target volume•
-
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Held catchless in win•
-
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Finds end zone in OT win•
-
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Small impact in Week 14•
-
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Leading receiver in Sunday's loss•