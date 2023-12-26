Valdes-Scantling did not catch his only target in Monday's 20-14 loss versus the Raiders.

Despite leading Kansas City's wide receivers in snaps Monday (58), Valdes-Scantling was only able to draw one target, which he couldn't haul in. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn't have much time in the pocket, so the longer routes that are Valdes-Scantling's calling card were simply not in play for much of the game. He'll look to bounce back in Week 17 versus the Bengals.