Valdes-Scantling did not catch his only target in Monday's 20-14 loss versus the Raiders.
Despite leading Kansas City's wide receivers in snaps Monday (58), Valdes-Scantling was only able to draw one target, which he couldn't haul in. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn't have much time in the pocket, so the longer routes that are Valdes-Scantling's calling card were simply not in play for much of the game. He'll look to bounce back in Week 17 versus the Bengals.
