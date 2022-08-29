Valdes-Scantling is no longer in the concussion protocol and said he'll play Week 1 against the Cardinals, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

The wideout returned to practice Sunday after missing Thursday's preseason game against the Packers, his former team. Valdes-Scantling should be fine for the season opener and likely will get the start and play a majority of snaps on offense.

