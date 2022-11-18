Valdes-Scantling (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday night's game against the Chargers after practicing fully Friday.

With JuJu Smith-Schuster ruled out with a concussion and Mecole Hardman (abdomen/illness) having been placed on IR, Valdes-Scantling is in line to handle plenty of snaps Sunday, while Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore are also candidates to see added opportunities in Week 11. Through nine games, Valdes-Scantling has caught 26 of his 43 targets for 441 yards and a TD, and with both Smith-Schuster and Hardman sidelined this weekend, the 6-foot-4, 206-pounder should see enough volume in Kansas City's passing game to merit fantasy consideration against Los Angeles.