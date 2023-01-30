Valdes-Scantling brought in six of eight targets for 116 yards and a touchdown during the Chiefs' 23-20 win over the Bengals in Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

The talented speedster put together his best yardage total yet as a Chief and produced his second touchdown in as many weeks via a 19-yard scoring grab with 4:15 remaining in the third quarter. His yardage tally also was a team-high figure, and thanks in part to in-game injuries to JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), Mecole Hardman (pelvis) and Kadarius Toney (ankle), Valdes-Scantling's target mark also tied Travis Kelce's for tops on Kansas City. Valdes-Scantling could be headed for another busy day in Super Bowl LVII versus the Eagles in two weeks' time, not only because of his field-stretching capability, but due to the potential absence or limitations of some of his fellow wideouts as well.