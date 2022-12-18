Valdes-Scantling secured three of five targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 30-24 overtime win over the Texans on Sunday.

The speedy wideout recorded a touchdown for the first time since Week 10 and only his second time all season on an impressive sliding four-yard grab on the right side of the end zone with 14 seconds remaining in the first half. Otherwise, MVS once again had a modest role on what was a prolific day for the Chiefs' air attack, posting his third sub-30-yard receiving day for the fourth time in the last seven games. Valdes-Scantling will next take aim at an inconsistent Seahawks secondary in a Week 16 home matchup on Saturday afternoon.