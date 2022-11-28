Valdes-Scantling caught four of five targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 26-10 win over the Rams.

Travis Kelce bested him by one yard for the team lead as Valdes-Scantling saw his highest target volume since Week 5. The former Packer remains a secondary part of the high-powered Kansas City passing game, making him a volatile fantasy option heading into a Week 13 clash with the Bengals.