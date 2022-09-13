Valdes-Scantling reeled in all four of his targets for 44 yards and rushed once for a loss of three yards Sunday versus the Cardinals.

Valdes-Scantling tied for fourth on the team in targets, falling behind Travis Kelce (nine), JuJu Smith-Schuster (eight) and Mecole Hardman (six), while matching Jerrick McKinnon on the day. On a more positive note, MVS did log the most snaps of any pass-catcher in the contest (51), suggesting some more productive days may be ahead of him.