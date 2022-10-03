Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) caught three of five targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 41-31 win over Tampa Bay.

Valdes-Scantling was limited at practice this week with an abdomen injury, but he was able to suit up and even absorbed a blow to his midsection on one of his three receptions. The former Packer now has 13 receptions on 23 targets for 168 yards through four games with his new club. MVS will look for his first touchdown of the season in a Week 5 matchup against the Raiders next Monday.