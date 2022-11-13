Valdes-Scantling brought in three of four targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 27-17 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

The speedster didn't see a boost in targets despite the first-half departure of fellow wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster due to a head injury, but he still delivered nicely for fantasy managers on an 18-yard scoring grab early in the second quarter, the first of his Chiefs tenure. Valdes-Scantling's receiving yardage total finished second behind that of Travis Kelce's on the afternoon, and he'll head into a Week 11 matchup against the Chargers on the road next Sunday night with a potential expanded role on tap if Smith-Schuster is forced to sit out.