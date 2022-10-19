Valdes-Scantling failed to reel in any of his three targets in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Bills.

Valdes-Scantling played 82 percent of the Chiefs' offensive snaps, but the wideout was a complete non-factor in the passing attack. His lackluster performance comes just a week removed from his best game with the Chiefs, in which he paced the team with 90 yards. Valdes-Scantling has been inconsistent in his production and has not been the playmaker many thought he could be in an offense led by Patrick Mahomes. There are likely brighter days ahead for the 28-year-old, but he is becoming increasingly difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. Valdes-Scantling will look to get back on track when the Chiefs visit the 49ers in Week 7.