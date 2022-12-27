Valdes-Scantling failed to catch either of his two targets in Saturday's 24-10 win over the Seahawks.

Valdes-Scantling was a complete non-factor in the contest, and played fewer offensive snaps than fellow wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster (44) and Justin Watson (39). In fact, the veteran's 23 snap total was his lowest of the season. Valdes-Scantling has been up-and-down so far this season, as Patrick Mahomes is known to spread the ball around to several pass catchers. With that said, being a part of the Chiefs aerial attack certainly allows for great potential on any given week. In Week 17, the Chiefs host the Broncos, who allowed Valdes-Scantling to catch just one pass for 20 yards. The 28-year-old speedster will be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes.