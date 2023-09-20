Valdes-Scantling recorded two receptions for 13 yards on three targets in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Jaguars.

For the second week in a row, Valdes-Scantling was limited to just two receptions, and all three of his targets came in the short areas of the field. The 28-year-old has the ability to stretch the field after recording 13 receptions of 20-plus yards in 2022, but Justin Watson has looked like the Chiefs' top deep threat through the first two weeks. Even though Valdes-Scantling is the highest-paid and nominal No. 1 wideout for Kansas City, tight end Travis Kelce remains the clear top priority in the Chiefs' passing game. Aside from Kelce, target counts could remain highly volatile for all other members of the Kansas City pass-catching corps from week to week.