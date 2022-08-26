Valdes-Scantling was unavailable for Thursday's preseason finale against the Packers because he was in concussion protocol, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Valdes-Scantling was present on the sideline but was not in pads. The injury shouldn't raise too much concern in terms of Valdes-Scantlling's availability for Week 1, as he still has around 17 days to clear the necessary protocols. He also got some time to mesh with Patrick Mahomes, as he caught a total of three passes for 35 yards across the team's first two preseason contests.