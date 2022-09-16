Valdes-Scantling brought in two of seven targets for 13 yards in the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Chargers on Thursday night.

The speedster tied Travis Kelce for the team lead in targets, but as his final line demonstrates, he did little with them. Valdes-Scantling had displayed good chemistry with Patrick Mahomes in Week 1 by hauling in all four of his targets, but with the duo working together for the first time this season, there's bound to be some inefficient weeks as the season unfolds. Valdes-Scantling's first opportunity to bounce back from Thursday's quiet performance comes in a Week 3 road clash with the Colts a week from Sunday.