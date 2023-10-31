Valdes-Scantling hauled in two of his four targets for 27 yards during Sunday's 24-9 defeat against Denver.

Valdes-Scantling pieced together his best effort of the season last week against the Chargers, notching three grabs for 84 yards and a score, but he could not replicate that output in Sunday's contest despite the Chiefs trailing a healthy portion of the contest. He did finish the game with his second-most targets (four) this season, but the veteran can be left off most fantasy rosters at this point.