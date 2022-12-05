Valdes-Scantling caught two of six targets for 71 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Bengals.

He could have had a much bigger day as drops were an issue for Valdes-Scantling once again, but his 71 yards still led Kansas City. It's his best performance since he erupted for 111 yards back in Week 7, but the former Packer could have trouble repeating it in Week 14 against a stingy Broncos secondary.