Valdes-Scantling caught two of six targets for 71 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Bengals.
He could have had a much bigger day as drops were an issue for Valdes-Scantling once again, but his 71 yards still led Kansas City. It's his best performance since he erupted for 111 yards back in Week 7, but the former Packer could have trouble repeating it in Week 14 against a stingy Broncos secondary.
More News
-
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Four catches in Sunday's win•
-
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Struggles with four targets•
-
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Back to limited practice•
-
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: On track to practice Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Set to miss practice•