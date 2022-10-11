Valdes-Scantling recorded six receptions on eight targets for 90 yards in Monday's 30-29 win over the Raiders.

While overshadowed by Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance, Valdes-Scantling delivered his best game as a Chief. His performance was highlighted by three catches of more than 15 yards, and he delivered a pair of key receptions on third down to keep drives alive. Valdes-Scantling has often served as a deep threat throughout his career, but he's shown the ability to produce on volume early in his tenure in Kansas City and now has at least seven targets in three of his last four games.