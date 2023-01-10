Valdes-Scantling gathered in 3 of 6 targets for 27 yards during Saturday's 31-13 victory against the Raiders.

Valdes-Scantling compiled three or fewer catches for the fifth straight game, didn't top 28 receiving yards in the final five weeks and had just one touchdown to his name all season. The deep threat didn't really live up to what the Chiefs were aiming for when they signed him to a three-year contract before the season, though he did compile a career-high 42 catches and fell just three yards short of his career-high receiving yardage total with 687. MVS also drew 13 targets combined between the final two regular-season contests, so there is a chance he could make an impact in the postseason if he and Patrick Mahomes can connect on a deep shot.