Valdes-Scantling gathered in one of his two targets for six yards during Sunday's 23-20 victory over the Jets.

After logging the most or second-most snaps among Chiefs receivers in the first three games, Valdes-Scantling fell to third in that count (34) Sunday evening behind Justin Watson (43) and Skyy Moore (41). MVS has just six catches for 104 yards through the first four games, and there's little to suggest things are trending in a positive direction for the veteran deep threat, especially with rookie Rashee Rice nipping at his heels for playing time and Justin Watson surpassing him in snaps. Given the Valdes-Scantling has just nine targets to his name through four games, he's far from a worthwhile fantasy option in most formats.