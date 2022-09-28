Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) was limited at practice Wednesday.
In Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Colts, Valdes-Scantling was on the field for a team-high 49 snaps among the Kansas City's wideouts. He wound up with four catches on seven targets for 48 yards in the contest, but now that Valdes-Scantling is on the Chiefs' injury report, his status is worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
