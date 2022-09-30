Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after returning to a limited practice Friday.

After being deemed a non-participant Thursday during Thursday's practice, Valdes-Scantling logged a limited session Friday, which gives him a chance to suit up for Sunday night's 8:20 ET contest against the Buccaneers. Ideally, added context regarding the wideout's Week 4 status will arrive before the first wave of kickoffs Sunday, but if Valdes-Scantling ends up out or limited against Tampa Bay, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore would be candidates to see added WR snaps for Kansas City.