Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after returning to a limited practice Friday.
After being deemed a non-participant Thursday during Thursday's practice, Valdes-Scantling logged a limited session Friday, which gives him a chance to suit up for Sunday night's 8:20 ET contest against the Buccaneers. Ideally, added context regarding the wideout's Week 4 status will arrive before the first wave of kickoffs Sunday, but if Valdes-Scantling ends up out or limited against Tampa Bay, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore would be candidates to see added WR snaps for Kansas City.
More News
-
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Back at practice•
-
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Spectator for practice Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Listed as limited Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Records four grabs in loss•
-
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Inefficient in Week 2 win•
-
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Four grabs in Chiefs debut•