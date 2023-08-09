Valdes-Scantling was listed as a starting receiver on the Chiefs' unofficial depth chart Wednesday, Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star reports.

This doesn't come as a surprise at all. Alongside MVS as a starting wideout is 2022 second-round pick Skyy Moore. With Kadarius Toney (knee) hurt and in question for Week 1, Valdes-Scantling and Moore have been getting all of the first-team reps. MVS should have better chemistry with Patrick Mahomes in their second season together. The veteran wide receiver is looking to improve on his 42/687/2 line from last season.