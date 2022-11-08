Valdes-Scantling caught his only target for 12 yards during Sunday's 20-17 overtime victory against Tennessee.
While the Chiefs gave Valdes-Scantling a healthy contract prior to the 2022 campaign, it hasn't proved fruitful for either the team or MVS. The deep threat has finished with 90-plus yards on a pair of occasions but has yet to reach pay dirt and saw a season-low one target Sunday night. New acquisition Kadarius Toney is also viewed as a deep threat. He could get more involved in the coming weeks, which could impact Valdes-Scantling's snap totals in the future, especially with Mecole Hardman (6/79/1 Sunday) outproducing him of late.
