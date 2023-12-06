Valdes-Scantling caught two of five targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Packers.

Valdes-Scantling's five targets were tied for a season-high set back in Week 7. Even so, the veteran wideout was unable to have much of an impact with his opportunities against his former team. Valdes-Scantling has mostly underwhelmed this season, averaging 16.1 receiving yards per game and finding the end zone just once during the 2023 campaign. The 29-year-old will be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes in a potential shootout against the Bills in Week 14.