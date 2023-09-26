Valdes-Scantling reeled in 1 of 2 targets for 37 yards during Sunday's 41-10 victory over Chicago.
Valdes-Scantling hasn't compiled more than two catches in a game through the first trio of weeks, drawing no more than three targets in a contest. He's also yet to find pay dirt, and it's seemingly trending toward another season where the Chiefs' wide receiver room won't sport consistent production. However, MVS is already trailing Rashee Rice (14), Skyy Moore (13), Justin Watson and Kadarius Toney (11) in targets, so there's little to suggest he will be a worthwhile fantasy asset in 2023.
More News
-
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Held to two catches again•
-
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Team-high yardage total in loss•
-
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Listed as starter on depth chart•
-
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Goes quiet in Super Bowl•
-
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Delivers best game of season•
-
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Light tally to close regular season•