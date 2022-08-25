Valdes-Scantling was not in uniform ahead of Thursday's preseason finale against the Packers, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.
The same applies to JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is dealing with a knee issue. Once the season starts, both players are in line to see key roles in Kansas City's passing attack, along with fellow wideouts Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore.
