Valdes-Scantling was not in uniform ahead of Thursday's preseason finale against the Packers, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

The same applies to JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is dealing with a knee issue. Once the season starts, both players are in line to see key roles in Kansas City's passing attack, along with fellow wideouts Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore.