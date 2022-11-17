Valdes-Scantling (illness) is in line to practice Thursday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Valdes-Scantling sat out Wednesday's session, but his looming return to practice has the wideout trending in the right direction as Sunday night's game against the Chargers approaches. Meanwhile JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and Mecole Hardman (abdomen) are slated to miss practice again Thursday, and if either one or both are unable to play this weekend, Valdes-Scantling could be busy in Week 11, with Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore also candidates to factor in versus Los Angeles.

More News