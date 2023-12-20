Valdes-Scantling secured his only target for 17 yards in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Patriots.

Valdes-Scantling saw just one target on a day that quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted 37 passes. The veteran wideout continues to produce modestly in the Chiefs' offense. Through 14 games, Valdes-Scantling has recorded career-lows in receptions (20), yards (312) and touchdowns (1). The 29-year-old will have an opportunity to bounce back in a Week 16 matchup with the Raiders.