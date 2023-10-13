Valdes-Scantling didn't catch his lone target in Thursday's 19-8 win over the Broncos.
Valdes-Scantling's only target came on a Patrick Mahomes throwaway, as the receiver corralled the ball well past the back of the end zone. While nobody has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Kansas City's muddled wide receiver room, Valdes-Scantling has been closer to the bottom than the top, with just seven catches through six games and no more than one reception in any of the past four.
