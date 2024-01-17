Valdes-Scantling didn't play in the Chiefs' regular-season finale versus the Chargers.

While Valdes-Scantling was technically active for the regular-season finale, he didn't see any snaps in the contest and will instead gear up to return in the wild-card round. MVS posted a disappointing season overall, halving or more each of his receptions (21 from 42 in 2023), receiving yards (315 from 687 in 2023) and receiving touchdowns (one from two in 2023). He has one more year left on his contract, but with just $2 million dead cap space, it seems likely the Chiefs will move on from the veteran wideout this offseason or rework his contract. Either way, his production certainly doesn't warrant the $13.98 million cap hit he would cost to stick around on his current deal.